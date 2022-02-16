ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Holdings (RFL) Announces 2.83M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

 3 days ago

Seekingalpha.com

Amesite upsized previously announced stock offering to 3.75M shares

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) has upsized the previously announced public offering and purchase on a best efforts basis 3.75M, shares of common stock at a price to the public of $0.80/share. Offering is expected to occur on or about February 16, 2022. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be...
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
Reuters

China regulator to emphasise preventing, resolving bond default risks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator will put more emphasis on preventing and resolving bond default risks, according to a summary of a meeting posted on its website on Saturday. China’s current internal and external environment is complex and severe, but the country’s stable economic progress and its long-term...
