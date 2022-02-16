Gallery: Beckley extends streak to six with win at Oak Hill

Gallery by Heather Belcher

Oak Hill – Freshman Josie Cross poured in 18 points as Beckley defeated Oak Hill 56-47 Tuesday night in Oak Hill.

Fellow freshman Abby Dillon added 14 in the win while Lataja Creasey rounded out the double-figure scorers with 12.

Taysia Gray led Oak Hill with 17 points in the loss.

Beckley improves to 8-10, riding a six-game win streak and will travel to PikeView on Friday. Oak Hill drops to 6-10 and will travel to Wyoming East on Thursday.

B: 16 10 13 17 – 56

OH: 9 12 16 10 – 47

Beckley

Lataja Creasey 12, Olivia Ziolkowski 9, Josie Cross 18, Abby Dillon 14, Adriana Law 3.

Oak Hill

A. Smith 2, H. White 6, E. Gilkey 4, S. Lynch 8, T. Gray 17, Davis 4, K. Kizka 7.

3-point goals — B: 2 (Creasy 1, Dillon 1); OH: 5 (White 2, Gray 3)