Cape Coral, FL

Criminals take $20k from Cape Coral resident after hacking computer

By Zach Barrett
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A pesky pop-up ad cost one Cape Coral resident $20,000 after the criminal gained complete control of the victim’s computer.

According to a Cape Coral Police Department report, a resident was on their computer when they saw a pop-up ad supposedly coming from Microsoft. The ad told them their computer had viruses, and they needed to call the company immediately.

The report said the victim called the number and followed the prompts given by the person on the other end of the phone line. Soon, the victim lost all control of their computer, the hacker had gained access and began searching porn and the victim’s bank accounts.

The criminal gave the victim an ultimatum-pull out $20,000 in cash, convert it to Bitcoin, and send it to them or they would take everything the victim had.

Dennis Underwood, the CEO of the cybersecurity company CyberCrucible, said the hackers didn’t actually hack the victim’s computer, they just installed software disguised as an ad that gave them remote access to the victim’s computer.

“They were being presented with what is called a social engineering exercise,” said Underwood. “The hacker has to convince the victim to install the software to get them access.”

He said the victim should have simply unplugged their computer, instead the victim went to a Bitcoin ATM – converting $20,000 into the cryptocurrency and sending it to the hackers.

Underwood said Bitcoin is becoming a popular currency among criminals because it’s incredibly hard to track.

“It would take someone with a lot of technical knowledge, even at the federal level to trace that. These folks will have banks of phones just like any kind of telemarketer only answering calls for people who have had these fake Microsoft help ads,” said Underwood.

The victim told police they would be pressing charges if someone was found but Underwood says the chances authorities expend the resources to find the criminal are slim to none.

“A lot of times law enforcement doesn’t have the resources to do it unless it’s a really big number,” said Underwood.

ABC7 Fort Myers

