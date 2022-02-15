Snow Canyon dominates fourth quarter, wraps up Region 10 title in win over Crimson Cliffs

The Snow Canyon Warriors (21-2, 10-2) put the finishing touches on a banner regular season on Wednesday, outscoring Crimson Cliffs (13-8, 7-5) 27-15 in the final quarter and claiming the Region 10 title with a 71-52 win on Tuesday night.

Just 11 days ago against Dixie, Snow Canyon coughed up a 12-point second half advantage to the Flyers before falling 49-44 to keep Dixie's Region 10 title hopes alive.

That was not the case on Tuesday night.

Snow Canyon led by as many as 11 early in the second quarter, but Crimson Cliffs settled in to cut the deficit to 30-23 at halftime.

Leading 44-37 heading into the fourth, the Warriors used a 14-4 run — punctuated by an Owen Mackay lob and five straight Lyman Simmons points — to open up a 65-48 lead with under 4:00 left in regulation.

"I think we went away from what we do in that Dixie game," Head Coach Doug Meacham said. "Possessions were limited and I think here we stayed aggressive but smart and that's how I want our guys to feel—like you're in attack mode but we got to be okay to swing it one more time."

Mackay finished with a team-high 23 points and had eight in the fourth quarter alone. Mackay shot 7/15 from the field and 3/7 from three, showcasing a full arsenal of scoring ability.

The sophomore guard has been a big performer all year long for the Warriors.

Mackay averaged 13.2 points per game in the regular season and hit 33 triples in 23 games.

The 23 point mark set a new career-high and was the third time on the year he's gone for 20 points or more.

Senior and key reserve Walker Morrison was unable to go for Snow Canyon after tweaking his ankle in warmups, per Meacham.

"He's just one of those players that has been a great leader for us," Meacham said. "He's just been an exceptional leader out on the floor and in the locker room."

Morrison started the game as part of Senior Night before being subbed out in the opening seconds to a standing ovation from the crowd at Snow Canyon.

"It's definitely emotional," Morrison said. "I've been waiting for that my whole life and it sucks I wasn't able to play. But I love my teammates and I'm happy they were able to go out there and do it. The amount of trust we have on this team is unmatched."

It's been quite the turnaround for Snow Canyon the last two seasons.

A year ago, Snow Canyon finished 16-8, their first above .500 season since 2012-2013 when the Warriors finished 15-6 and 10-2 in Region 9, the last time the Warriors have been region champs.

"It's been a long-time coming," said Morrison. "I've been here for four years since a freshman and I've been waiting for this moment for a long time."

"We've been through a lot together and just to finally pull it off, it feels great," said Simmons, who tallied 19 points on the night.

Bowen Hammer added 11 points for the Warriors.

Crimson Cliffs' offense was paced by Jordan Eaton's 17 points. Star guard Hudson Hawes was held to just 3/10 shooting and 12 points.

Snow Canyon has all but likely locked down the #1 seed in the 4A state tournament. So while the Region 10 championship is a nice feather in the cap, Meacham knows there are still larger prizes looming come next week.

"I just feel like they've come to practice after losses with focus and they've come to practice after wins with focus," Meacham said. "So I can't say enough about them and I tell them to not take winning for granted because it's hard on all kinds of levels."

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Snow Canyon dominates fourth quarter, wraps up Region 10 title in win over Crimson Cliffs