Alabama Republican Sen Tommy Tuberville told The Independent that efforts to restrict members of Congress from trading stocks, saying it would discourage certain people from serving in politics. “I think it's ridiculous. They might as well start sending robots up here,” he told The Independent. “I think it would really cut back on the amount of people that would want to come up here and serve.” Mr Tuberville’s remarks come as momentum builds to restrict members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed some openness to legislation. Multiple Senators, including some Republicans, have...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO