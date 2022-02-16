Letter: Learned something new at Master Gardeners seed swap

Have you ever wondered why the rose is such a popular Valentine’s Day flower? As it turns out, there are a variety of reasons why it’s such a staple come Feb. 14, and these include the rose’s meaning, rich history and high market demand. But these blossoms go beyond the love-centric holiday: The florals are found in full bloom for weddings, anniversaries, and romantic occasions alike; they are even a way of saying “sorry” to a loved one who was wronged. Red roses have stood the test of time across cultures, representing ideals of beauty, love, romance and even politics.

