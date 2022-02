With the win, UK advances to the Elite Eight, playing next on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. ET against the winner of two-seed Baylor and 15-seed Ole Miss. Lapadat, the 37th-ranked singles player in the country, earned a hard-fought win in straight-sets on court five over Trojans’ No. 59 Lodewijk Weststrate. The London, Ontario native clawed his way back down 5-3 in the second set and won 6-3, 7-6(7-3) to earn his first ranked victory of the year. With the win, he avenged both his singles loss last season to the USC sophomore and the teams’ 4-3 defeat in Champaign, Ill.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO