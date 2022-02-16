ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Town and County

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 3 days ago

CELEBRATING A birthday Thursday is...

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Berkshire County town adds cancer worries to water woes

HOUSATONIC, Mass. - People living in a small Berkshire County town are fed up with how bad their water is. Residents in Housatonic were notified in January about a cancer-causing compound in their main water supply. The residents say this just adds to the list of issues. On top of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County allowing towns to give volunteer firefighters and EMS tax breaks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County volunteer firefighters and ambulance crews are now eligible for a 10% tax break on the value of their homes. County Executive Adam Bello signed the new local law Friday morning. The goal is to help retention and hiring efforts. Volunteer firefighters inside Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department say they hope towns across the county approve it. Eligible members can fill out the application and return it to your local assessor’s office.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
100.7 WITL

Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Long Rapids, Alpena County

Long Rapids in Alpena County has been referred to in some places as a 'ghost town' but I would classify it as a 'shadow town', meaning it's a shadow of its former self. All the original business are gone, but there are still a number of residents in the village.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Middletown Press

Fed up with their county, upstate NY towns consider secession

MARILLA, N.Y. (AP) — Some towns in upstate New York opposed to mask mandates and other public health measures put in place during the pandemic are considering voting with their feet and switching counties. The Buffalo News reported representatives from Marilla, Wales, Holland and Grand Island were among a...
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County Partnership Schedules Town Hall Meetings On Education Study

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County Partnership teamed up with Johns Hopkins University to find out what education should look like in the county in 2030. They started the four-phase study back in 2019 and now they’re sharing the results. To view the full report, click here. The study found school size can be viewed positively and negatively at the same time. “Parents and students like small school districts in terms of feeling safe and secure but they also realize the limitations,” Dr. Steven Ross, a senior research scientist at Johns Hopkins University. They have a series of town hall meetings scheduled over the next two weeks to talk about the findings and develop goals with the community. Three will be virtual and two will be in person. If you would like to register, visit this link.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
actionnews5.com

State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a lot of pride in the town of Mason, the town has had a presence in Tipton county since the mid 1800′s. However, a history of financial problems led the state to make a big ultimatum: Shut down the town or be taken over by the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sen. Pol hosting 5 town hall meetings in Porter and LaPorte counties

State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, is hosting two town hall meetings Saturday, two additional meetings Feb. 26 and a final session in mid-March to talk about the work of the 2022 Indiana General Assembly and to hear constituent concerns. The first session runs from 10-11 a.m. at the Michigan City...
The Star

City of Shelby to unveil Civil Rights trail marker Saturday

On Feb. 1, 1960, at a Woolworth in Greensboro, a group of four Black college students sat down at the “whites only” lunch counter and asked to be served. When asked to leave, they remained in their seats. This sit-in drew national attention and was instrumental in helping pave the way to desegregation in America. ...
SHELBY, NC
WHEC TV-10

COVID mandates heighten push in 2 Erie County town to join Wyoming County instead

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC) — COVID mandates have intensified discussions of secession in two Erie County towns. The towns of Wales and Marilla held meetings Wednesday night to navigate the potential of separating and joining neighboring Wyoming County that our Buffalo-area affiliate, WGRZ, attended. Residents who came to discuss...

Comments / 0

Community Policy