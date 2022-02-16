Town and County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County Partnership teamed up with Johns Hopkins University to find out what education should look like in the county in 2030. They started the four-phase study back in 2019 and now they’re sharing the results. To view the full report, click here. The study found school size can be viewed positively and negatively at the same time. “Parents and students like small school districts in terms of feeling safe and secure but they also realize the limitations,” Dr. Steven Ross, a senior research scientist at Johns Hopkins University. They have a series of town hall meetings scheduled over the next two weeks to talk about the findings and develop goals with the community. Three will be virtual and two will be in person. If you would like to register, visit this link.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO