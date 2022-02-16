ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Fairport hockey knocks down glass, knocks out Greece

By AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqzE1_0eFkr67u00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nothing could stop the Red Raiders in their Monday night sectional clash against Greece, winning 4-1 in the first round of the Class A tournament.

Not even the plexiglass at Rochester Ice Center.

Less than 30 seconds into the game, Ryan Malinak poked in a loose puck to give Fairport a 1-0 lead. Malinak and the team went towards their student section to celebrate and Matt Oberer leaped into the glass. The glass pane broke and came out of the boards, causing a delay of over 15 minutes until a temporary pane of plexiglass could be put in.

After the break, Fairport got right back to work when Cody Kaiser scored on the power play, tucking a wrister inside the post.

Later in the second period, the Red Raiders struck again as Julian Gianvecchio scored off of a failed clearing attempt by the Storm when Fairport had the man advantage. That made the score 3-0.

In the third period, Alex Golden add another for Fairport, this time on a shorthanded breakaway. Nolan Kwautwurst finally got Greece on the board with a shot from the point late in the period.

Fairport will have their work cut out for them on Thursday in the semifinals, as they play top-seeded Penfield at 6:00 at Webster Ice Arena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairport, NY
Sports
City
Fairport, NY
City
Penfield, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Greece, NY
Sports
City
Greece, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Syracuse secures dominant win over Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Syracuse University held Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC) to the lowest opponent total of the campaign and swept the regular-season series in beating the Eagles, 76-56, at the Dome on Saturday. Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider each tallied 18 points, Joseph Girard III had 16 points, and Jimmy Boeheim posted 13 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Raiders#Rochesterice#Fcsdsports#Fpthockey#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Le Petit Poutine opens store front

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Rochester food truck now has a brand new brick-and- mortar restaurant. Le Petit Poutine started as a food truck in 2011, and now they just opened their new Petit Poutinerie on Elton Street. The restaurant still serves poutine, a Canadian combination of French fries, cheese curds, gravy, and thyme, however they’ve also expanded the menu with sandwiches and more.  News 8 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Woman stabbed on Durnan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 35-year-old woman from Rochester is recovering after being stabbed Saturday evening on Durnan Street near North Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim was stabbed at least one time in her upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. Medical […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy