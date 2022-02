As the latest COVID-19 surge begins to subside in the U.S., some people may find themselves recovering from a coronavirus infection or even reinfection. That's because as the virus mutates and protection wanes, it becomes more possible to be reinfected by the coronavirus. But experts say that, while getting COVID-19 can provide some protection against a future coronavirus infection, it's much safer to rely on vaccines and boosters for that protection instead.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO