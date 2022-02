Arizona scored first and never trailed as the team closed its back-to-back set of games with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday (Feb. 20) at Gila River Arena. Behind multi-point nights from Nick Schmaltz (1-2-3) and Clayton Keller (1-1-2), the Coyotes grabbed the lead in the second period and kept the Stars on their heels as Scott Wedgewood thwarted Dallas' third-period push with a 32-save game to get the win in his first game back from injury.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO