Residents wanting to have a say about the future Falls Road Streetscape Project and the future Depot Park are going to have their chance early next week via the internet. The City of Rocky Mount and the Kimley-Horn planning and design consulting firm have set a pair of virtual meetings for Tuesday, with one to be from 2-3:30 p.m. and the other to be from 6-7:30 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO