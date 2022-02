Question: I have a very large mulberry tree that offers great shade on the west side of my house in the summer. Last spring, I hired someone to cut back the limbs over the house and carport where they were dragging on the roof and the electrical line. There is an area of branches that are thick and will be hanging over the driveway by mid-summer this year. I have talked to a tree trimmer who is willing to do a minor trimming, but said that eventually I will need to cut the tree back significantly, down by about half. He said it will be healthy, leaf out, etc., and be better for the tree. He also said he would not cut it back once it begins to bud out. Does a mulberry tree this size need to be cut back by half now or in the future for its health or safety? I am thinking I may just not prune this year until I know more and am sure of what the tree needs.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO