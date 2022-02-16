Anti-Doxing Bill Now Includes Colorado Health Care Workers

Missouri Senator Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is hoping for another smash hit. Mostly living in infamy for the clusterfuck that is the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” which has caused many headaches for law enforcement and prosecutors alike, Burlison has now gone a step further in his quest to Make Missouri Murder More. His newest bill, which is both coincidentally and aptly dubbed Senate Bill 666, would shift gun laws to automatically assume someone using force is doing so out of self-defense.
