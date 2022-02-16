ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic TV shows you didn't know were streaming for free

By By Neal Justin Star Tribune
There’s a good chance you signed up for several streaming services to help get you through the pandemic. Now you’re starting to wonder how long you can afford the extra expenses, especially after learning that Amazon Prime plans to raise its subscription rate.

It’s a good time to remind you that there are a fair number of streaming outlets that won’t cost you a cent. The choices have their downside — ads, missing episodes, inferior picture quality — but you can’t beat the price.

Here are some suggestions that may have you rethinking your viewing options:

BEST OF DAVID LETTERMAN

The acclaimed late-night host of his generation has long resisted traveling down memory lane. So it’s a wonderful surprise to see that he’s signed off on freeing up tons of clips from both “Late Night” and “Late Show.” In addition to highlights from interviews and sketches, you get fresh commentary from longtime staffers and Letterman. The collection, which ranges from Larry “Bud” Melman butchering a Christmas story to hitting fast-food joints with Zsa Zsa Gabor, is being augmented on a weekly basis. YouTube Channel

‘PASSWORD PLUS’

Betty White, who died last month, is celebrated as one of the greatest comic actors to ever grace the small screen. But she also was a heck of a game-show guest. You can catch her at her best in this 1980s gem hosted by husband Allen Ludden. The series, which also welcomed celebrities like Mary Tyler Moore and Loretta Swit, includes some dated references like jokes about Fannie Flagg. But the game itself still holds up. IMDb TV

BERNIE MAC

Amazon Prime’s great new doc “Phat Tuesdays,” which is an in-depth look at the rise of Black comedians in Los Angeles, got me nostalgic for the late Bernie Mac. I was thrilled to find that his self-titled sitcom — imagine Cliff Huxtable threatening to wring the necks of his children — was readily available on several free services. Even more of a treat was stumbling across a documentary, “I Ain’t Scared of You,” in which family members and co-stars like Cameron Diaz and Chris Rock share uproarious stories about Mac shortly after his 2008 death. Tubi

‘ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS’

No free service offers more original programming than Peacock. But the NBC sibling also has a rich catalog of classic shows, including this anthology series. “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” was never as beloved as “The Twilight Zone” but it will still suck you in, especially if you’re a fan of morbid humor. Start with Season 1’s “Breakdown,” in which Joseph Cotten plays a cruel businessman who is mistaken for a corpse. It’s directed by Hitch. Peacock

‘ROME’

I assumed the only way you could enjoy old HBO dramas was through HBO Max or Hulu. But somehow one of the pay network’s greatest dramas ducked out of the VIP line. “Rome,” which had the grandeur and intrigue of “Game of Thrones,” was canceled after just two seasons. It deserved better. Tubi

‘IT’S YOUR MOVE’

Even fans of “Arrested Development” and “Ozark” may not be familiar with the 1984-85 series that give Jason Bateman his big break. He plays a manipulative high schooler who will engage in blackmail, bribery and bullying to prevent next-door neighbor (David Garrison) from dating his mom. The sitcom is far from perfect but Bateman displays great comedy chops that would serve him well as an adult. Crackle

