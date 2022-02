Welcome to The Disclosure Digest! Keep an eye out for new editions published on Tuesdays through June 2022. Oregon Attorney General certifies proposed ballot measures. On Feb. 9, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (D) certified the language of three ballot initiatives that would limit campaign contributions and require the disclosure of donors’ identities. The certification came a day after Secretary of State Shemia Fagan (D) rejected the measures, saying they did not include the entire text of the legislation they would modify. Rosenblum’s decision does not undo Fagan’s decision, but it allows the initiative sponsors to challenge the ruling in court without having to start over with new language.

