MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- President Joe Biden is going to honor his campaign pledge and nominate an African American woman to the Supreme Court of the United States to replace retiring Associate Justice Steven Breyer. We should celebrate this decision for two reasons. First, he is honoring his pledge to do so. Second, this decision promotes diversity of opinion on the court, giving an unrepresented segment of our population a voice on the court.

