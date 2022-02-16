ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 19 Movies of 1983 (#9 – 5)

By Bryan Kristopowitz
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother 1983 that almost made the list but, in the end, didn’t, is Krull. A sort of sci-fi fantasy movie from director Peter Yates, Krull has all of the necessary elements to be great: a crackerjack cast featuring Ken Marshall, Alun Armstrong, Liam Neeson, Robbie Coltrane, and Lysette Anthony; a decent...

Comments / 12

Maria Castaneda
2d ago

My goodness!!! I was 6 yr old when these movies occurred. I think I'm going to rewatch them all over again...☺🎥🍿🌭🍕🍷.

Reply(1)
5
Trini Brown
3d ago

national lampoon is a must my top favorite

Reply
14
