Tennessee gets redemption with victory over Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 16 Tennessee (19-6,10-3 SEC) used a stout defense and a sharpshooting offense to jump out to a double digit lead and never looked back in Tuesday’s 76-63 victory over No. 4 Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

“We’re showing everybody who we are and what we’re capable of,” said freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler. “We showed the whole world what type of team we can be.”

Chandler hit his first seven shots of the game, including three 3-pointers, helping the Vols go on a 15-1 run midway through the first half. Tennessee held Kentucky without a field goal for 10:54 during that stretch and led 46-32 at the half.

“We were much better defensively tonight,” said Vols coach Rick Barnes. “We didn’t have as many breakdowns. thought we were so much better getting off the screens.”

Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 18 points, while John Fulkerson and Zakai Zeigler chipped in 14 apiece off the bench.

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) thanks the fans after the team’s 76-63 win over Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) falls to the court after a shot against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James, second from left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 76-63. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots past Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 76-63. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots a layup past Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheelerand guard Kellan Grady (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Kentucky coach John Calipari is restrained by guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Wildcats pulled to within 8 in the second half on a Lance Ware dunk to make it 53-45 with 11:30 remaining in the game, but the Vols responded with a 12-2 run to stretch the lead back to 18 and essentially ice the game.

“This game was personal because we didn’t play our best in Lexington,” Chandler said. “I feel like they took us for granted, and we didn’t let up.”

Tennessee freshman center Jonas Aidoo played his best game of the season finishing with 5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

“He made his presence felt tonight,” Barnes said. “He’s earned his chance to be out there and the last couple of weeks you could feel it was starting to click for him.”

Chandler agreed.

“I believe in Jonas, we knew it was a big game and we knew he needed to step up,” Chandler said. “I feel like Jonas did great today.”

The sold out crowd of 21,678 was the loudest and most involved of the season at Thompson-Boling Arena.

“The crowd was crazy, I couldn’t hear what the coaches were calling at times,” Aidoo admitted.

“It was electric out there,” Barne said. “This is one of the best rivalries in college basketball. Tonight the atmosphere was special.”

