ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee gets redemption with victory over Kentucky

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 16 Tennessee (19-6,10-3 SEC) used a stout defense and a sharpshooting offense to jump out to a double digit lead and never looked back in Tuesday’s 76-63 victory over No. 4 Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

“We’re showing everybody who we are and what we’re capable of,” said freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler. “We showed the whole world what type of team we can be.”

THE LATEST : University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball news

Chandler hit his first seven shots of the game, including three 3-pointers, helping the Vols go on a 15-1 run midway through the first half. Tennessee held Kentucky without a field goal for 10:54 during that stretch and led 46-32 at the half.

“We were much better defensively tonight,” said Vols coach Rick Barnes. “We didn’t have as many breakdowns. thought we were so much better getting off the screens.”

Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 18 points, while John Fulkerson and Zakai Zeigler chipped in 14 apiece off the bench.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3eBh_0eFko9JM00
    Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) thanks the fans after the team’s 76-63 win over Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401NBh_0eFko9JM00
    Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) falls to the court after a shot against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James, second from left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 76-63. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDcdV_0eFko9JM00
    Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots past Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 76-63. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imz0t_0eFko9JM00
    Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots a layup past Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheelerand guard Kellan Grady (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suLUx_0eFko9JM00
    Kentucky coach John Calipari is restrained by guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Wildcats pulled to within 8 in the second half on a Lance Ware dunk to make it 53-45 with 11:30 remaining in the game, but the Vols responded with a 12-2 run to stretch the lead back to 18 and essentially ice the game.

“This game was personal because we didn’t play our best in Lexington,” Chandler said. “I feel like they took us for granted, and we didn’t let up.”

Tennessee freshman center Jonas Aidoo played his best game of the season finishing with 5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

“He made his presence felt tonight,” Barnes said. “He’s earned his chance to be out there and the last couple of weeks you could feel it was starting to click for him.”

Chandler agreed.

“I believe in Jonas, we knew it was a big game and we knew he needed to step up,” Chandler said. “I feel like Jonas did great today.”

The sold out crowd of 21,678 was the loudest and most involved of the season at Thompson-Boling Arena.

“The crowd was crazy, I couldn’t hear what the coaches were calling at times,” Aidoo admitted.

“It was electric out there,” Barne said. “This is one of the best rivalries in college basketball. Tonight the atmosphere was special.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Vols break out the bats to sweep Georgia Southern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols scored 14 runs on 16 hits to route Georgia Southern 14-0 and move to 3-0 on the season. Jordan Beck opened up the scoring for Tennessee with an RBI single to bring home Luc Lipcius. The Vols never looked back from there. Tennessee had four players drive in two […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

No. 12 Tennessee falls to No. 1 South Carolina in a fight on the road

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WATE)- No. 12 Tennessee suffered its fourth straight loss on the road following a gusty performance against the top-ranked team in the country and with the absence of the team’s do-it-all player on the court. Tamari Key ended with a double-double of 10 points and 10 blocks, making her the program’s second […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols can’t overcome shooting woes against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WATE)  — Arkansas outscored Tennessee 34-25 in the second half to top the Vols 58-48. Both teams struggled to find the bucket in the first half. The Vols shot 26.9% from the field and only scored 23 points. Arkansas didn’t fare much better at 25% with 24. Kennedy Chandler did his part pouring […]
BASKETBALL
WATE

Tennessee clinches opening series over Georgia Southern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 16 Tennessee scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning capped off by a Drew Gilbert grand slam to clinch the series 10-3 over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon. 4,651 was the total paid attendance for game two, the largest since Tony Vitello has been at the helm. Georgia […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WATE

No. 16 Tennessee bombs past Georgia Southern in home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It did not take long for the pink, “Daddy” ballcap to make its season debut at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The 16th ranked Vols homered four times to blow past Georgia Southern 9-0 in front of a record-setting crowd in its season opener. It was a pitcher’s duel until the middle of […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ice Bears clinch playoff berth with win over Fayetteville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears never trailed in their 4-2 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen. The two points helped them clinch a postseason berth. Kyler Matthews, Dean Balsamo, Brady Fleurent and Jason Price potted the goals for the Bears. Knoxville moves to 30-8-1-2 on the season putting them at the top of the […]
WATE

South Doyle hires Paul Shelton as head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — South Doyle High School announced that Paul Shelton will be its next head football coach. Shelton spent the past four seasons with UC Davis. He was the Aggies’ special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. “Paul has a great mind on both sides of the ball, coupled with strong organizational skills and […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Kellan Grady
WATE

Bearden girls basketball senior shoots her way past career milestone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether it’s lighting it up from beyond the arc, driving through contact to get to the rum and one, or feeding her teammate for the bucket, Jennifer “Jenn” Sullivan finds a way to impact the game in all three levels. “She can change her role to what we need,” said Bearden […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#College Football#Sec#Thompson Boling Arena#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WATE

Tennessee father and son charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son from Middle Tennessee are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach on the U.S. Capitol. Mark Waynick, 51, and his son, Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, both of Charlotte, Tennessee, were arrested in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

‘Got everything real cheap’: Knoxville man indicted over $200k worth of stolen sports collectibles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been indicted in Kentucky on charges relating to transporting stolen goods across state lines and selling merchandise knowing it was stolen.   The indictment states that Jason Cates and an unnamed, unindicted coconspirator traveled to states around Tennessee to sell and steal sports collectibles. According to the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy