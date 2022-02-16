Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

Japanese drinks giant Kirin said Monday it would withdraw from Myanmar, after a failed bid to disentangle its operations from a joint venture with a junta-owned company after last year's coup. With international pressure building against the military since it ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and waged a widespread crackdown on dissent, the brewery becomes the latest foreign company to pull out of Myanmar. Kirin said its decision came after months of wrangling following last February's coup, which prompted the company to express concerns about human rights and eventually seek to end its joint venture Myanmar Brewery Limited. It had decided "to withdraw from the business in Myanmar in order to urgently terminate its joint venture partnership" with military-linked MEHPCL, the company said in a statement.

