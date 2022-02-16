ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO – Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday. The move comes shortly after Kirin decided to pull out of a joint venture brewery in Myanmar. The sale to Plateau Consumer, a Chinese...

