Only a few feet away, on the other side of blue curtains adorned with the Olympic rings and the Beijing 2022 logo there was chaos, uncontrollable sobbing, yelling, arguing. But in a waiting area just off the Capital Indoor Stadium ice, the new Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova stood alone in the biggest moment of her career, the bright light for the television broadcast turned off, a sad, bewildered and telling look on her face.

