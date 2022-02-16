ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Trump files suit against Clinton campaign over accusations of spying

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former President Donald Trump has accused Hillary Clinton’s campaign of spying...

NYFB
1d ago

Can’t wait to see all the lefties crying in the streets when their beloved criminal Hillary is in cuffs….I’ll be throwing a huge party

TopPik Carlitosway.
1d ago

John Durham's report he NEVER mentioned the word "spying," so Trump is using that as as a deflection campaign against the 1/6 committee that's coming for him...

Ruth P.
3d ago

He doesn’t know who to sue next!” I’m surprised he hasn’t sued McDonald’s !!” That might be the next lawsuit!🍔🍔🍔🍔

