Yale sued for violating antitrust law by considering financial need in admissions

Dear Nameless Yale Student We Only Know You by Your MyChart NetID Login,. It seems as of early this morning, like around 4:37am, you haven’t gotten your routine COVID test. I write to inform you that you will be personally — and respectfully — drop kicked by Dean Marvin Chun if you don’t comply. If you have already made up your missed test today, you can disregard this email, but know that we don’t make mistakes and we also don’t believe you. If you haven’t, haul your ass to York St. or Commons or wherever the fuck you want to get your damn test. You’re overdue by 6 minutes, and if you don’t complete your test within the next 15 seconds, we’re going to sue you in a court of law for violently violating our Community Compact. You will also be locked out of the gates of Yale and thrown into the gates of Hell, which is marked Lanman-Wright Hall from the outside. If you become a repeat offender, campus security and Chief Ronnell Higgins will be forced to escort you out of Connecticut and send you back to wherever you came from. Even if you live in Connecticut, your Connecticut resident status will be revoked, and you will be reassigned to Massachusetts, home of John Harvard.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO