Yale sued for violating antitrust law by considering financial need in admissions

By Jordan Fitzgerald
Yale Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn amended complaint in the 568 Presidents Group lawsuit directly accused Yale of practicing need-conscious admissions, thus violating antitrust law in its collaboration with other schools to determine financial aid formulas. On Jan. 9, five alumni sued the 568 Presidents Group — 17 elite universities who collaborate in devising...

Yale Daily News

Yale School of Medicine launches program to recruit recent PhD’s from minority groups

A new program at the Yale School of Medicine will provide postdoctoral researchers from underrepresented groups with mentorship and training as they transition into academia. With applications slated to open in March, the Science Fellows program plans to welcome its first cohort later this year. As many of the researchers will transition into new roles at the School of Medicine, the program intends to foster diversity among the school’s faculty. The program will initially recruit a cohort of three recent graduates from doctorate or MD/Ph.D. programs who come from groups traditionally underrepresented in scientific research, including those who identify as African-American, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous, Pacific-Islander, LGBTQ+, disabled or as women.
Reuters

Yale fires back at law students' lawsuit over Amy Chua probe

(Reuters) - Yale University has asked a federal court to toss a lawsuit by two law students who claim administrators retaliated against them for refusing to aid their investigation into high-profile law professor Amy Chua. In a motion to dismiss filed on Monday, Yale said its anti-retaliation policy wasn’t in...
Yale Daily News

Yale extends test-optional policy for 2022-23 admissions

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced on Feb. 16 that it will not require standardized test scores from applicants during the 2022-23 admissions cycle. The office attributed this policy to continued difficulties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, making this the third year in which Yale will conduct a test-optional admissions cycle due to the pandemic. All of Yale’s Ivy League peers have suspended test requirements for the next round of applications. Harvard University and Cornell University have extended this policy through students enrolling in the fall of 2026 and the fall of 2024, respectively. Over 1,800 colleges in the United States will not require test scores for students planning to enroll during the fall of 2022, and the University of California system permanently did away with standardized testing in November.
Yale Daily News

Semiannual Title IX reports delayed by three semesters

The University’s Title IX office has fallen more than a year behind schedule in releasing its semiannual reports on sexual misconduct at Yale. But officials said that the next University Title IX report will be out this month. In 2012, under the leadership of Stephanie Spangler, previous Title IX...
Yale Daily News

Yale business center hosts inaugural Clean Energy Conference

The inaugural Yale Clean Energy Conference will bring together minds from various fields to take an interdisciplinary approach to discussions surrounding energy in the realms of justice, finance, technology, policy and careers. The Center for Business and Environment at Yale and Yale School of Management will debut Yale’s Clean Energy...
Yale Daily News

Yale submits response to antitrust suit

Yale and the other defendants in the 568 Presidents Group antitrust lawsuit have filed their first response to the allegation that the group has illegally colluded in its sharing of financial aid formulas. The 17 universities are set to file a motion to dismiss the case altogether. In the meantime,...
Yale Daily News

EDITORIAL: Goodbye, Dean Chun

After two of the college’s most trying years, Yale College is in desperate need of a dean who prioritizes student welfare. It was announced on Jan. 27 that Dean Marvin Chun will step down to return to his work in his cognitive neuroscience laboratory. We hope his replacement will work towards reassessing the priorities of the Yale administration.
Yale Daily News

BAKER: Everyone may get COVID, but not everyone will be ok

The newsletters in my inbox reassure me that we’re on our way out of the pandemic. Apparently, we’re well on the way to COVID-19 being declared endemic, like strep, mono or the flu. The New York Times says Omicron isn’t as bad as Delta; Dean Chun reassures us that if we’re “young, healthy, vaccinated and boosted” our COVID-19 cases will be mild — only the elderly, the sick and the unvaccinated need worry.
Boston Globe

Ending legacy admissions will not address the problem of financial need

The proposed legislation that ties federal financial aid to ending alumni preferences in college admissions is misguided (“Bill would ban legacy preferences for university admissions,” Nation, Feb. 3). The likely result would be a redistribution of higher-income students among selective colleges, not increased access for low-income, first-generation students.
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers investigate immune response in severe COVID-19 cases

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine are investigating how immune responses differ in patients with severe COVID-19 side effects. In an interdisciplinary undertaking, over 40 researchers from five laboratories at the Yale School of Medicine collaborated to investigate how immune responses among patients with severe COVID-19 that progressively worsens differ from those of patients who improve. The researchers studied the blood cells of these patients and discovered that, in progressive patients, there is a dyssynchrony in the immune response between the two major parts of the immune system, as well as an increase in type I interferon signatures, proteins that activate an immune response. To do this, these researchers turned to the novel technology of multi-omics.
Yale Daily News

The Yalie Ep 7: How Yale’s Leave of Absence Policy Leaves Students Without a Choice

Staff Reporter & Staff Reporter & Staff Producer & Contributing Reporter. Tune in to Episode 7 of the Yalie, where hosts Dante Motley and Carter Dewees sit down with Serena Puang, the editor of the new YDN Investigations Desk, to discuss Yale’s contentious “leave of absence” policies. Produced by Dante Motley, Carter Dewees, and Jerry Feng. Music from Blue Dot Sessions.
Yale Daily News

ANALYSIS: Experts weigh in on Supreme Court affirmative action case

Affirmative action, and its future at American universities, hangs in the balance as the United States Supreme Court considers a challenge to the policy. The “Trump Court,” — as constitutional law scholar Charles Fried described the currently heavily conservative Supreme Court — may soon rule that race-conscious college admissions is unconstitutional. But it remains unclear how colleges will navigate a post-affirmative action quagmire and whether they will find other mechanisms of maintaining racial diversity.
Yale Daily News

Yale unveils University-wide five year plans for diversity, equity and inclusion

Yale has unveiled its plans for improved diversity, equity and inclusion within the University community, providing insight into priorities across each school and administrative division. In a Monday email to the Yale community, Kimberly Goff-Crews, Secretary and Vice President for University Life and leader of the Belonging at Yale initiative,...
WBUR

More than money: Defining American antitrust law, from Bork to Khan

In 1978, distinguished legal scholar Robert Bork wrote a book called The Antitrust Paradox. Bork argued that economic efficiency and "consumer welfare" should be the unique goals of American antitrust law. The book was hugely influential, and a decisive change from the trust-busting progressive era. It also became the de...
Yale Daily News

URGENT: Your Missed Covid Test

Dear Nameless Yale Student We Only Know You by Your MyChart NetID Login,. It seems as of early this morning, like around 4:37am, you haven’t gotten your routine COVID test. I write to inform you that you will be personally — and respectfully — drop kicked by Dean Marvin Chun if you don’t comply. If you have already made up your missed test today, you can disregard this email, but know that we don’t make mistakes and we also don’t believe you. If you haven’t, haul your ass to York St. or Commons or wherever the fuck you want to get your damn test. You’re overdue by 6 minutes, and if you don’t complete your test within the next 15 seconds, we’re going to sue you in a court of law for violently violating our Community Compact. You will also be locked out of the gates of Yale and thrown into the gates of Hell, which is marked Lanman-Wright Hall from the outside. If you become a repeat offender, campus security and Chief Ronnell Higgins will be forced to escort you out of Connecticut and send you back to wherever you came from. Even if you live in Connecticut, your Connecticut resident status will be revoked, and you will be reassigned to Massachusetts, home of John Harvard.
Yale Daily News

Two New Haven-born Yalies take over as Ward 1 co-chairs

Kiana Flores ’25 and Simon Bazelon ’25, both Yale students born and raised in New Haven, will become Ward 1’s co-chairs on the Democratic Town Committee, or DTC, after an uncontested run. As co-chairs, Flores and Bazelon are responsible for mobilizing local Democratic voters and endorsing candidates...
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers develop model system for the study of Alzheimer’s

Yale researchers recently confirmed the role of microglial cells, a specific type of cell within the nervous system, in maintaining the health of the human brain. In a paper published on Jan. 20, Yale researchers within the department of genetics at the Yale School of Medicine, or YSM, discuss the role of microglial cells in removing amyloid plaques that can potentially cause inflammation in the brain and are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Bilal Cakir, a postdoctoral associate in the department of genetics at YSM, and Yoshiaki Tanaka, a former postdoctoral associate at Yale and current professor at the University of Montreal, are the co-first authors of the study. In-Hyun Park, associate professor of genetics at YSM, is the principal investigator.
Yale Daily News

Dr. Dorceta Taylor speaks on Dr. King’s environmental justice activism

On Friday, Dorceta Taylor ENV ’85 GRD ’88 GRD ’91, senior associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Yale School of the Environment, presented on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s environmental justice activism and the importance of an intersectional perspective on environmental studies to a lecture hall full of Yale students, faculty and other community members.
Yale Daily News

University-wide digital catalog to launch in 2023

The University plans to launch LUX: Yale Collections Discovery, a single web-based platform that will allow visitors to explore over 15 million objects across Yale’s museums, libraries and galleries, next spring. According to project manager Sarah Prown, LUX is part of a multi-year collaborative effort to improve access to...
