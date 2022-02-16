ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S. Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record

Daily Independent
 3 days ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korea will distribute free coronavirus rapid test kits at elementary schools and nursing homes starting next week as it weathers an unprecedented wave of...

