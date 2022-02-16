ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Lake, NY

Rangers respond to fatal snowmobile accident on Prospect Mountain

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 3 days ago

Town of Long Lake

Hamilton County

Snowmobiler Rescue:

On Feb. 9 at 3:03 p.m., the Long Lake Fire Chief requested Forest Ranger assistance after a report of two snowmobiles breaking through the ice on the south end of Long Lake. Before Ranger Milano’s arrival, the fire chief called with an update that one snowmobile and snowmobiler were out of the water. Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Pierce also responded from a nearby patrol. The remaining 76-year-old from Pennsylvania was not able to get out of the water. Career firefighters/EMTs from Gates were passing by and saw the subject in distress. They threw in a rope, pulled the subject out, and stripped off their wet clothing to begin the warming process. Ranger Milano provided more clothing and a blanket. Long Lake EMS arrived, but the subject refused further medical attention. ECO Pierce and the Long Lake Fire Department retrieved the snowmobile from the lake. ECO Pierce then transported the subject and his friend back to their camp in Indian Lake. Resources were clear at 4:12 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSUKu_0eFkmNVr00
A snowmobile fell through the ice in Long Lake. DEC photo

Village of Lake Placid/Town of North Elba

Essex County

Avalanche Training/Avalanche:

On Feb. 11, Region 7 Forest Rangers participated in avalanche training at Mount Van Hoevenberg. During the annual refresher, Rangers used probes, shovels, and beacons so they are prepared in case of an avalanche. Backcountry skiers, snowboarders, and other users that may traverse slides or steep, open terrain should use extreme caution and be aware of and prepared for avalanche conditions. Learn more about avalanche safety and conditions in DEC’s recent avalanche advisory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1fWO_0eFkmNVr00
DEC photo

Hamilton County

Town of Inlet

Snowmobile Accident and Enforcement:

 On Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m., while on patrol in the Moose River Plains Complex, Forest Rangers Miller and Temple came across a snowmobile accident two miles from the Inlet entrance. The snowmobile was damaged, but there was no snowmobiler. Rangers determined the accident had occurred the night before. Working with Ray Brook Dispatch, the Rangers determined the snowmobile belonged to a man from New Jersey. Rangers continued searching for the snowmobiler. At 2:30 p.m., Rangers saw someone from Morin’s Collision removing the snowmobile. Rangers obtained the snowmobiler’s information from the salvager and drove to the subject’s location. Rangers issued one ticket for leaving the scene of an accident and another for having an unregistered snowmobile. The snowmobiler was not injured in the accident. While helping the salvager remove the snowmobile, Rangers noticed two snowmobilers trying to turn around before reaching their location. Ranger Temple drove to the two subjects. One of them was off the trail and stuck and neither snowmobile was registered. Both operators were issued tickets.

Franklin County

Town of Harrietstown

Snowmobile Enforcement:

On Feb. 12, Forest Ranger Lieutenant LaPierre and Rangers Russell, Praczkajlo, DiCintio, Bronson, and ECO Hovey worked together to protect snowmobilers attending the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival parade. They educated more than 80 snowmobilers about safety, rules, and regulations. They issued 12 tickets for various violations, including arresting one rider for Snowmobiling While Intoxicated.

Hamilton County

Town of Lake Pleasant

Snowmobile Accident:

On Feb. 13 at 11 a.m., Hamilton County 911 requested Forest Ranger assistance after receiving a call for a snowmobile accident on a trail near Oak Mountain. Forest Ranger Thompson was on snowmobile patrol nearby and responded, along with the Pleasant Lake Fire Department and Speculator Ambulance. The 32-year-old from New Jersey rented the snowmobile and after just 30 minutes, was injured in the accident. Ranger Thompson and Speculator Ambulance staff helped package the subject onto their ambulance UTV. Ranger Thompson then returned to the rented snowmobile.

Warren County

Town of Lake George

Snowmobile Accident:

On Feb. 13 at 3:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch was alerted to a snowmobile accident on the summit of Prospect Mountain. Forest Rangers Kabrehl and Perryman responded. Lake George Fire and EMS and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office determined the 60-year-old had died and Rangers Kabrehl and Perryman assisted in packaging and moving the body. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office identified the snowmobiler as Thomas Mulson from Lake Luzerne. Investigator Goodrich from DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation assisted at the scene.

For more information about snowmobiling safely this winter, go to New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region.

ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

