ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach Mayor Denounces Antisemitic Flyers

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1RgF_0eFkmCns00
Photo: Getty Images

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - About a dozen antisemitic flyers criticizing President Joe Biden and making comments about the COVID-19 pandemic were dumped at homes in a Huntington Beach neighborhood today.

Police believe that about 15 homes in the Bushard Street and Hamilton Avenue area received the flyers, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the city.

Police were working to determine the source of the flyers, Carey said.

``I am terribly disappointed to hear that a few unfortunate residents within one of our HB neighborhoods received flyers promoting antisemitic messaging and propaganda this morning,'' Mayor Barbara Delgleize said. ``I have been assured by our chief of police that the Huntington Beach Police Department is actively investigating this situation and the source of the flyers. While HBPD believes the distribution of these flyers is isolated to a very small area, HBPD detectives are taking it very seriously and following every lead.

``I want to be clear, the messaging contained within these flyers does not reflect the values or ideas we believe here in Huntington Beach. We have zero tolerance for hateful rhetoric or prejudice within our community,'' Delgleize continued. ``I know that I speak for all of my fellow City Council members in condemning not only this flyer but all instances of hate within our city.''

The HBPD asked that anyone with information about the incident contact them at 714-960-8811.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Mayor#City Council#Hbpd
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy