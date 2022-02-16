ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Differences In COVID Restrictions Throughout Tri-State Area Causing Confusion For Pandemic-Weary Residents

CBS New York

Food Pantries Across Tri-State Area Seeing Greater Need Due To Pandemic, Rising Cost Of Living

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The squeeze is tight for many faced with rising costs of what seems like almost everything. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis visited organizations that are seeing it and families who are facing it firsthand from New York to New Jersey. “These months, for me, has been really tough,” Erika Molina said. Molina is a bus driver, food delivery worker and a mother, trying to make ends meet. “When you shop around for gas, for groceries, you pay more than what you take,” she said. Feeling the full impact of inflation, she turned to the community pantry at the Suffolk YJCC just to put...
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
WHIO Dayton

Dayton residents, officials on living with COVID-19, future of restrictions

DAYTON — With the mentality of moving forward and living life with COVID-19 some of the most restrictive states are getting rid of or adjusting their protective policies. As the pandemic has dragged on for over two years, a lot of people have said they only felt comfortable in their own homes. But many have said now that they would like to feel comfortable in more spots and are ready to move forward, accepting the virus as part of their lives.
CBS New York

Truck Blockade At International Crossing In Canada Causing Concern In Tri-State Area

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For five days, protesters have blocked the busiest international crossing in North America to protest COVID vaccine mandates, and it’s causing concern in the Tri-State Area. “It’s like a chain reaction, basically,” said Edward Brioso, owner of 2 Manny’s Auto Sales in Union City. Brioso told CBS2’s Cory James he’s keeping a close eye on what is happening at the Canadian border. “I don’t know how much worse it can get at this point,” he said. But he is preparing for the unknown as truckers protest and create blockades in Canada against COVID vaccine requirements for drivers. It’s a movement...
St. Louis Business Journal

Mercy lifting Covid-19 visitor restrictions at St. Louis-area hospitals

The Mercy health system said it is returning to pre-pandemic visitor policies for the hospitals in the St. Louis area for most patients. A spokeswoman for the hospital systems said visitors won't be screened when they enter Mercy facilities but will still be required to wear a medical-grade mask. Also, visitor restrictions will remain for Covid-positive patients.
CBS New York

Parents Question Why New York’s School Mask Mandate Remains In Place While Restrictions Are Lifted Across Tri-State Area

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As we see more COVID restrictions lifted in the Tri-State Area, some parents want to know why their kids still have to keep their faces covered in class. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says video of state leaders celebrating reveals a double standard. “The leadership of the state of New York convened in a hotel convention center, no masks, clearly enjoying themselves,” he said. He says everyone appears to be returning to a sense of normalcy while parents still have no say when it comes to kids wearing masks at school. “There is a need to get our kids...
Salon

Inmates who died asked for release before falling ill with Covid

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Rory Adams did not know that Christmas in a small rural hospital in West Virginia would be the last time he saw his wife alive. She'd entered prison in early January 2021 to serve a 42-month sentence for failure to collect payroll taxes. She was supposed to return to North Carolina, their two adult children, and their quilting business this summer.
SCDNReports

Mississippi Family Dollar Rat Infestation Recall

Mississippi Family Dollar Rat Infestation RecallSCDN Graphics Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the good folks of Mississippi that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Mississippi, could be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.
