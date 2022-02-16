Differences In COVID Restrictions Throughout Tri-State Area Causing Confusion For Pandemic-Weary Residents

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The squeeze is tight for many faced with rising costs of what seems like almost everything. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis visited organizations that are seeing it and families who are facing it firsthand from New York to New Jersey. “These months, for me, has been really tough,” Erika Molina said. Molina is a bus driver, food delivery worker and a mother, trying to make ends meet. “When you shop around for gas, for groceries, you pay more than what you take,” she said. Feeling the full impact of inflation, she turned to the community pantry at the Suffolk YJCC just to put...

