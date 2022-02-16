ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Xi tells Hong Kong's leaders to control COVID as infections spiral

By Donny Kwok
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Corrects day in second paragraph to Wednesday)

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong’s leaders that their “overriding mission” was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals.

The daily tally of COVID infections in the global financial hub rose to more than 40 times the level at the start of February as health authorities reported a record 4,285 confirmed new infections on Wednesday, and another 7,000 preliminary positive cases.

The directive from Xi ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government’s response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope.

Xi instructed Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng to relay to Lam his “concern about the pandemic situation” and his care for local residents, according to front page stories in newspapers Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao.

Xi said the government “must mobilise all power and resources to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of the Hong Kong people and ensure the stability of the society,” according to the newspapers.

Both newspapers, which typically support Beijing’s interests in Hong Kong, said Xi made the remarks recently but did not specify where he was speaking.

Local authorities must “firmly implement Xi’s instructions,” the papers said, adding that Beijing has set up a cooperation mechanism to ensure coordination.

HEARTFELT THANKS

Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese-ruled city, said she could “not preclude” the possibility of postponing next month’s chief executive election.

No heavyweight contender has yet declared their candidacy, an unusual situation just five weeks before an election.

Lam expressed her “heartfelt thanks” to Xi in a government statement on Wednesday that echoed the Chinese president’s words.

The government said it “must follow the important instructions of President Xi Jinping, take the main responsibility and stabilise the epidemic situation as the overriding task present.”

Hong Kong has adopted the same ‘dynamic zero’ coronavirus strategy, employed by mainland China to suppress all outbreaks.

But the speed of the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus has left authorities floundering, with Lam saying they can no longer keep up with testing and isolation mandates.

Dozens of patients were being treated in makeshift open air spaces outside medical centres in chilly weather as several hospitals operated at over 100% capacity. Over 12,000 infected patients are waiting to be hospitalised, local broadcaster Cable reported on Wednesday.

China has said it would help the city boost its testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, and secure resources from rapid antigen kits and protective gear to fresh vegetables. Four people returning to China from Hong Kong have tested positive for coronavirus and placed in quarantine, authorities in Guangzhou and Chenzhou said on Wednesday.

FATIGUE

Hong Kong has recorded around 26,000 infections since the start of the pandemic, including just over 200 deaths, far fewer than other similar sized major cities.

However, medical experts have warned cases could surge to 28,000 daily by the end of March amid worries about high levels of vaccine hesitancy among the elderly.

Health authorities said 9 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours including a 3-year old girl.

For Hong Kong’s 7.5 million residents, the surge in cases comes amid rising fatigue with the restrictions aimed at protecting them from the pandemic.

Borders have been effectively sealed for around two years, and turned the global travel and business hub into one of the world’s most isolated major cities.

Venues from churches, pubs, schools and gyms remain shut with public gatherings of more than two people banned. Dining in restaurants is not allowed after 6.00 pm, while most people are working from home.

Scores of businesses have been forced to close due to the ongoing restrictions, having suffered during closures over the past two years and anti-government protests in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Chinese
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Xi the pirate faces new challenges to his South China Sea imperialism

Encapsulating its modern imperialist gall, Communist China claims the near entirety of the South China Sea as its own private swimming pool. Don't fixate on the misleading name of that sea, just look at the map below. China claims total control over the fish, energy reserves, and political sovereignty of the waters within that red, nine-dash line.
INDIA
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy