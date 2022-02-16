ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow: In The Recovery Room

By Busted IPO Forum
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, we take a long look at Zillow, a fast-growing digital real estate concern. When I was a kid my parents moved a lot, but I always found them.”― Rodney Dangerfield. Today, we take our first in-depth look at Zillow Group (Z). I became intently aware of this provider on an...

Seeking Alpha

Redfin: Lost Cause

Shares of Redfin plummeted an additional 20% after reporting very disappointing Q4 results. Move over, Redfin (RDFN), there's a new power broker in town, and its name is Compass (COMP). Redfin, which many consumers consider to be the "original" tech-enabled discount brokerage that offered customers a modern approach to buying and selling real estate and won over many clients with its commission rebates, has seen a marked decline since its heyday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Vext Science: Underappreciated Arizona Operator With Leading Profitability

Established operator in Arizona. Vertically integrated and produces one of the state’s top wholesale brands (Vapen). We initiate coverage of Vext Sciences (OTCQX:VEXTF) with a Buy rating and $0.83 price target. Vext is an established operator in Arizona with its Vapen brand holding a leading wholesale position in the state. Vext is one of the industry’s most profitable companies and we anticipate growth in Arizona in the coming years on the on-going buildout of enhanced cultivation capacity and as consumer demand for top brands evolves further. We also expect the company to expand its retail business through the acquisition of smaller challenged Arizona operators by leveraging its long-term standing in the state. Beyond Arizona, Vext has an early presence in California, Nevada, Ohio and Oklahoma (through JVs and MSAs) that can be built-out over time. Ohio is the most actionable and we expect Vext to establish a meaningful presence in the state this year through the conversion of a joint venture agreement and the buildout of assets.Despite the attractive growth outlook and proven track record of outperforming profitability and cash generation, Vext remains one of the cheapest stocks we follow in US cannabis with an EV/EBITDA valuation below that of even similarly sized peers. The discounted valuation is exacerbated by the fact that our forecasts do not consider contributions from non-Arizona operations at this time.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Meta: Shares Remain Risky This Quarter

Meta Platforms (FB) stock recently fell after reporting earnings, recording the largest ever single-day loss of value by a public company. This may create the illusion of a buying opportunity, but any quick recoil here is probably more of a dead cat bounce. Shares appear more likely to languish for the next few weeks, or continue to break down, rather than quickly recover a substantial portion of that recent loss. For this reason, I believe FB shares remain risky this quarter.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

LendingTree: Investor Day Outlines The Case For A Post-Pandemic Bounce Back

LendingTree's updated guidance numbers offered plenty of positives, as the company looks set to navigate near-term headwinds unscathed. LendingTree's (TREE) latest investor day event provided investors much reason for optimism despite industry-wide headwinds in Home and Insurance, as positive proof points like the upbeat profit guidance led by Consumer as well as new product launches support the case for TREE's P&L turning the corner in fiscal 2022. Looking ahead, TREE remains well-positioned to navigate any headwinds from pending rate hikes on the back of its diversified platform, flexible expense structure, and opportunistic management team. And with incremental revenue drivers like My LendingTree set to kick in as well. I see plenty of scope for multiple expansion over time.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Medical Properties Trust: My Favorite REIT

REITs have a history of performing better in moderately high inflation environments;. Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) share prices have recovered as the pandemic subsided along with the resilience of the real estate sector. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a REIT, one of the biggest owners of hospitals in the world. Operating in an inelastic demand segment, MPW offers a great return to long-term income investors.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

GoHealth: Painful Competition, Cost Controls Are Key

GoHealth sorely missed Q2 and Q3 2021 earnings, cost pressures remain an issue, and the CFO resignation raises questions. GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) was a poor call on my part, as I didn't fully appreciate the competitive landscape and the lack of profitability in the industry. The entire sell-side had issued buy ratings and certain buy-side analysts touted the enormous market opportunity. Health insurance brokers certainly have a sizable total addressable market, but the spending required to attract customers is high. Over the past year, GoHealth, SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), and eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) have all exhibited eyewatering share price declines:
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Align Technology: An Orthodontics Company Worth Investment

The orthodontics industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years, with the North American market leading the way. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) is an Arizona-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets various orthodontic products through Computer-aided Design (CAD) and Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). Their products are aimed at restoration while also providing a good aesthetic. One of the company’s two segments, the Clear Aligner segment, consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The other major segment is the scanner and services business which deals with intraoral scanning systems such as a single hardware platform and restorative/orthodontic software services. The company has a global manufacturing pipeline where it primarily manufactures aligners in Juarez, Mexico, while its scanners are manufactured in China and Israel.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

National Presto Industries: Still Appealing Despite Recent Troubles

National Presto Industries has not performed all that well as of late, both from a share price perspective and fundamentally. When it comes to small, diverse companies, one of the most interesting on my radar is a firm called National Presto Industries (NPK). In addition to selling houseware products, the company also works in the defense segment for the U.S. military. As a smaller operation, the company also has a segment dedicated to the manufacturer of things like fire extinguishers and early warning systems. These three units are quite a departure from one another, but it makes the company an interesting prospect. Another benefit for shareholders is that the company has generally been a fairly stable enterprise in terms of both the revenue it generates and its cash flows. With these cash flows, the company has historically paid out a small, consistent dividend. Plus it has also paid out large special dividends that make the yield for investors quite appealing. Recently, the company has experienced some pains caused by supply chain issues and other factors. And because of this, shares are not priced as attractively as they once were. But even with these temporary issues, the company should make an interesting prospect for long-term, income-seeking, value-oriented investors.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Albemarle: One Of My Favorite Trades Going Forward

The world needs lithium as countries around the world push for net-zero. The Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a $22.8 billion market cap company from North Carolina. The company is operating in the basic materials sector and the specialty chemicals industry as it focuses on lithium and other materials/chemicals. In this article, I will discuss why Albemarle is a fantastic long-term investment based on economic developments, recent price action, political developments, insider transactions, and more.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bond Market Hints At Recession Fears

The inflation story has peaked. Our concern has moved on to recession fears. The bond market is telling us that. If you have been watching, it seems like the bond market has some squirrels in the attic, if you know what I mean. While the media has gone on and on about inflation and the bond market pricing in 7 rate hikes in 2022, the bond market has quietly priced in rate cuts in 2023. If you are a long-time reader, you know that we have rules to follow in the market, and one of them is – when everyone is expecting something to happen, something else probably will. All the eyes are on inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. There is no way they will hike rates seven times in 2022! None! Perhaps, the investment analysts calling for seven hikes are the ones with the squirrels in the attic.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Salesforce.com: Great Growth Story But The Chart Says No

Salesforce is a market-leading CRM company. Investment thesis: despite being a great growth story, Salesforce's stock is in a clear downtrend. Wait for a bottom to form and develop before buying. Salesforce.com (CRM) is the largest application software company by market capitalization, which is currently $203 billion. The company was...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Klepierre: Almost 'Business As Usual' For This 6.5% Yielding Commercial REIT

Klepierre is a large French commercial REIT with activities in France, Italy, and Scandinavia. Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) is one of the REITs I have been discussing quite regularly at European Small-Cap Ideas. This commercial REIT has obviously seen a negative impact of the COVID pandemic but was able to keep the damage limited in 2020 and recently released good to excellent results for FY 2021 with more growth to come in 2022 as the situation normalizes. The 2021 results and dividend are exceeding my expectations, and the share price is now trading approximately 40% higher than when my previous article was posted.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Hanmi Financial: Attractively Valued With A Positive Outlook On Topline Growth

Nationwide economic recovery will likely drive mid-single-digit loan growth this year. After a phenomenal year, the earnings of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) will likely dip this year because of an increase in net provision expense. On the other hand, economic factors will likely lift the loan portfolio, which will, in turn, support the bottom line. Further, the presence of liquid assets on Hanmi’s books, and a conducive deposit mix will expand the margin amid a rising interest-rate environment. Overall, I'm expecting Hanmi Financial to report earnings of $2.63 per share in 2022, down 18% year-over-year. Despite the dip, the earnings will likely remain much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The year-end target price suggests a significant upside from the current market price. Therefore, I am adopting a buy rating on Hanmi Financial.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Berkshire Hathaway: Pivot To Value

Berkshire Hathaway stock is beating the market in 2022. Warren Buffett is beating the market in 2022. With Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) up 4.87% year-to-date, the Oracle is ahead of both the S&P 500 (down 8%) and the NASDAQ-100 (down 13%). It has been a great start to the year for an investor who, until recently, was written off as "washed up" by the financial press. For years, Buffett had been underperforming the S&P 500, which was being lifted ever higher by growth names. Although Buffett made some profitable investments in Apple (AAPL) and Snowflake (SNOW), he mostly missed the party in tech stocks. In 2020, the growth oriented Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) soared, absolutely crushing Buffett's performance in the same period. Tales of Buffett's demise circulated widely in the financial press.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

SunOpta: Turning In The Right Direction

The company paid too much to acquire businesses with low margins in the past. After a few years of expanding the business through the acquisition of companies with slim margins, the management of SunOpta (STKL), through the Value Creation Plan carried out alongside Oaktree Capital Management, seems to be finally changing strategy to focus on branded and true value-added products, which is already paying off on profit margins. Furthermore, the company's prospects are improving beyond margins: net income is positive after a five-year losing streak, debt is rapidly declining, and sales are stabilizing.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

