While the NBA trade deadline has passed and the Sixers are one of the biggest winners of the deadline with the acquisition of James Harden, Daryl Morey’s job for the 2022 NBA season is not finished. Time to pounce on the buyout market. Those who don’t know what that is can be a player who gets traded to a team or is on a team that is simply going nowhere. They are looking for a better situation, so their current team buys out their contract for an x amount, and they recoup that x amount when they sign with a different team which is usually the league minimum. The Sixers already missed out on one potential player in Tristian Thompson, but here are three others I think the Sixers should be interested in.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO