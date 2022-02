Pearce will serve as new senior vice president and senior commercial agricultural loan officer. – Bank of the Sierra announced this week that Lee Ann Pearce has been named senior vice president and senior commercial agricultural loan officer. She will lead efforts to provide lending and financial services to farms and agricultural businesses throughout California. Pearce will work from the Bank’s branch in San Luis Obispo on 500 Marsh Street.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO