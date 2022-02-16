ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

St. Jude visibility to increase with billionaire Jared Isaacman's Polaris Dawn mission

By Aishwarya Airy
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The Polaris Program will build on the $240 million raised by Inspiration4 for St....

www.bizjournals.com

KEYT

Billionaire’s space trip brought $125M to St. Jude hospital

The charitable sector should hope that billionaire Jared Isaacman keeps seeking new adventures. Isaacman, who turned a payments-processing firm he started as a teenager into a multibillion-dollar company, periodically indulges his passion for aviation with head-turning flights. Each time, a prominent charity has joined the ride — and the stakes keep getting bigger. In 2009, Isaacman set a speed record for flying around the world in a light aircraft, raising tens of thousands of dollars for Make-a-Wish in the process.
CHARITIES
WBKR

Cuties for a Cure’s Michelle Vincent Announces 2022 St. Jude Total

One of the stories you will hear every year on our Window World St. Jude Radiothon is about little Emma Ford from Muhlenberg County. Emma loved pink and purple, loved dressing up as a princess, and even though Emma lost her battle with cancer, some special friends created an event not only in memory of that little girl in a tutu but all little girls and boys.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

St. Jude celebrates 60th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year!. The hospital was founded on Feb. 4 1962 on the dream of Danny Thomas and has been helping children battle cancer ever since. “We remain committed to the vision of Danny Thomas,” said...
MEMPHIS, TN
Big Frog 104

Forget Wheelchairs! Kids at St Jude Travel in Wagons, It’s How They Roll

Forget wheelchairs! Kids at St Jude Children's Research Hospital get to travel in wagons. It's how they roll. Wheelchairs can be scary, at any age, never mind for a child with cancer. It's way more fun to ride in a wagon and it makes kids feel a little more normal. "You are just a kid in a wagon, not a kid with cancer or going through chemo,” said one mother, whose son lost a leg to Ewing sarcoma, a bone tumor.
UTICA, NY
Memphis Business Journal

MBJ's 2022 Power 100, group one: From Adams (Kevin) to Gibbons (Bill)

MBJ’s annual Power 100 is here. A living document chronicling those who sit on, next to, and behind the throne. When business gets done in the Memphis area, these are the folks who pull the strings, handshake the deal, authorize the financing, approve the plan, make the hire, sign the contract, and take the risk. The Power 100 were selected by an editorial panel and all profiles written by MBJ staff. Click the slideshow at the top of the page to see all the people in group one. – Greg Akers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

