Better Business Bureau: Don't fall for fake dating sites

Wayne County News
 3 days ago

You’ve probably heard about romance scams where con artists trick unsuspecting victims into falling in love — and parting with their money. Lately, BBB Scam Tracker is getting reports of a new type of romance scam. In this con, it’s the entire dating website that’s a...

www.waynecountynews.com

Mashed

Don't Fall For This McDonald's Email Scam

It's the middle of the workday, and you're browsing through e-mails. You sift past junk, advertisements, and chain messages, and just as you're about to hit delete, you notice a pretty peculiar e-mail, one sent directly from... Well, you're not exactly sure who sent it since most of it is a jumble of random letters and numbers, but you can make out the word "McDonald's" in the mess. The rest of the message, which drifts between being written by a rudimentary bot and someone with an incredibly basic grasp of English, promises you a "free gift" or an "exclusive reward" if you simply fill out a survey. According to Snopes' research into this "McDonald's" e-mail, you'll actually be redirected to a Russian survey website, where you'll be promised a $100 gift card to McDonalds if you follow their instructions.
