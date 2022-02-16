Better Business Bureau: Don't fall for fake dating sites

It's the middle of the workday, and you're browsing through e-mails. You sift past junk, advertisements, and chain messages, and just as you're about to hit delete, you notice a pretty peculiar e-mail, one sent directly from... Well, you're not exactly sure who sent it since most of it is a jumble of random letters and numbers, but you can make out the word "McDonald's" in the mess. The rest of the message, which drifts between being written by a rudimentary bot and someone with an incredibly basic grasp of English, promises you a "free gift" or an "exclusive reward" if you simply fill out a survey. According to Snopes' research into this "McDonald's" e-mail, you'll actually be redirected to a Russian survey website, where you'll be promised a $100 gift card to McDonalds if you follow their instructions.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO