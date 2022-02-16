Rutherford girls basketball moving on to region finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team is heading to the 4A Region Finals.

The Rams took down Andrew Jackson 62-51 on Tuesday night in the semifinals.

Rutherford will now take on Bishop Kenny on Friday in the regional finals game. The winner will punch their ticket to the state semifinals.

