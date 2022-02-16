ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hightstown, NJ

Lawrenceville defeats Peddie - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fifth-seeded Lawrenceville defeated fourth-seeded Peddie 88-70 in the first round of the Prep A Tournament in Hightstown. With the win, Lawrenceville (2-9) snapped a...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 12 Colonia over Edison - Boys basketball - GMC Tourney - Quarterfinal

Savion Pressley brought a game-high 26 points, including eight from the line, as third-seeded Colonia topped sixth-seeded Edison, 50-38, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament at Middlesex County College. Colonia (20-3) led 16-15 at halftime and pulled away with a 16-7 run in the third quarter.
EDISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, NJ
Hightstown, NJ
Basketball
Hightstown, NJ
Education
City
Hightstown, NJ
Hightstown, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Highschool
NJ.com

N.J. girls wrestling state championships: Wrestleback semifinal results, 2022

A look at all the matches in the wrestleback semifinals at the NJSIAA girls wrestling tournament in Phillipsburg. Be sure to check back for our round-by-round coverage throughout the day. Third-Place Consolations. Wrestleback Semifinal Results. 100. 2-Aaliyah Payne-Parris, Newton p. 8-Litzy Argueta, Lakewood, 2:20. 6-Mariah Koster, Nutley p. 4-Jaclyn McDowell,...
COMBAT SPORTS
NJ.com

Region wrestling qualifiers 138 lb.: Every wrestler advancing from districts, 2022

The first cut, on the way to A.C. Well over 3,000 wrestlers entered the weekend of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic district wrestling tournaments -- and 1,344 have survived. Those still standing will advance to the region tournaments, this week. Below, you will find lists of every district champ, runner-up and 3rd-place qualifier, at 138 pounds.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

N.J. girls wrestling state championships: Third-place results, 2022

A look at all the matches for third place at the NJSIAA girls wrestling tournament in Phillipsburg. Be sure to check back throughout the day for our round-by-round coverage. 2-Aaliyah Payne-Parris, Newton p. 6-Mariah Koster, Nutley, 1:04. 107. 6-Caitlin O'Reilly, Middletown South p. 7-Jessenia Camargo, Lakewood, 5:07. 114. 5-Valerie Maldonado,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. girls wrestling state championships: Quarterfinal round results, 2022

A look at all the matches from the quarterfinal round at the NJSIAA girls wrestling tournament in Phillipsburg. Be sure to check back for our round-by-round coverage throughout the day. NJSIAA State Championships. Quarterfinal Round Results. 100. 1-Olivia Klein, Paramus p. 8-Litzy Argueta, Lakewood, 2:38. 4-Jaclyn McDowell, Gloucester p. 5-Treasure...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: Tri-County Conference Tournament is a hit

Playoff basketball returns in a week. But teams in the Tri-County Conference already got a taste for the postseason in the past few days. The Tri-County Conference Tournament was added to the schedule last year since there were no state playoffs because of the pandemic. It was brought back this season and looks to be a permanent fixture, to the delight of local coaches and players.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
186K+
Followers
96K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy