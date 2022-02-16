No. 13 Bergen Catholic turns away Paramus Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Will Richardson erupted for 38 points to help Bergen Catholic, ranked No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, best Paramus Catholic, 94-58 in...www.nj.com
Will Richardson erupted for 38 points to help Bergen Catholic, ranked No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, best Paramus Catholic, 94-58 in...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0