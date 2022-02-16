ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

No. 13 Bergen Catholic turns away Paramus Catholic - Boys basketball recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Will Richardson erupted for 38 points to help Bergen Catholic, ranked No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, best Paramus Catholic, 94-58 in...

