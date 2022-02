MONTREAL — It’s been a month now since the Blues have had their entire forward group healthy and available for action. And the results have been impressive. Yes, there were a couple of clunkers in there — losses to Calgary and Winnipeg in which the Blues managed only one goal. But in the nine games since Brayden Schenn returned from the COVID list, making the forward group whole, the Blues have scored five goals on five occasions, scored four goals once, and managed three goals in another.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO