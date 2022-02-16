Social Media Tips for Your Real Estate Niche – Part 1: Rentals

In recent years, businesses across industries have been exploring ways to reach their target audiences through social media platforms. Social media can be an especially effective tool for financial advisors to build one-to-one relationships and share content that helps them better serve and build their client base. A 2020 survey from Putnam Investments revealed that 89% of financial advisors who responded said they had gained new clients through social media activity. Furthermore, social media can be a strong tool for connecting with and learning from others in the industry, especially on professional sites such as LinkedIn.

