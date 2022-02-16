ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taeyeon Talks About Choosing The Best Title Track For Her New Album

By Bea Melisse Ibanez
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaeyeon shares how they chose the title track for INVU. Taeyeon had recently released her 3rd full album, INVU, on February 14 at 6:00 PM KST. The new record consists of 13 tracks, all telling a story of love in various ways. In particular, the full album is spearheaded...

epicstream.com

UPI News

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is teasing new music. The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released a video teaser for the song "Siren" on Thursday. The space-themed teaser features a clip of "Siren" and shows Taeyeon posing amid rotating moons. "Siren"...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Taeyeon reveals that her team did not want ‘INVU’ as the title track

Taeyeon has revealed that the team she had worked with for her latest studio album was not in favor of making ‘INVU’ the title track. During a recently press conference for the release of ‘INVU’, the Girls’ Generation leader spoke about the record’s recording process and delved into how the song ‘INVU’ eventually became the title track, despite pushback from her team.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Taeyeon releases 'INVU' album, music video

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with new music. The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released the album INVU and a music video for her song of the same name on Monday. The "INVU" video opens with Taeyeon singing and dancing...
WORLD
