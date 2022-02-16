ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Lawmakers work to fix property tax disparity

By Brittany Bade, Anna Padilla
 5 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most agree it’s a problem, but it appears no one at the Roundhouse can agree on how to fix it. For decades, all homeowners in New Mexico have been shielded from major property tax increases, which sounds good, in theory.

Twenty years ago, Santa Fe homeowners were getting pummeled by ballooning property taxes from increasing by more than 300% a year. “Because we’ve had this 3% cap for 20 years, it’s having some unintended consequences and I think we need to look at those,” said Rep. Matthew McQueen.

Representative McQueen says the 3% gap was originally intended to prevent homeowners from getting “priced out” of their neighborhoods. “Nobody wants to think about their grandmother having to sell her home because she can’t afford the property taxes, but at the same time, counties are faced with ever-increasing needs for money for schools and roads and jails and hospitals,” McQueen said.

Decades into the law, counties are losing out on millions in revenue because thousands of long-time homeowners across the state are paying far less in property taxes than what their property is actually worth. “If the property value is going up by more than 3% a year and the tax can only go by 3% a year, you can start to build in a pretty big gap there,” McQueen said.

As state law stands now, the only way to tax property on its actual value is once a new owner buys it, and the property tax resets to the current and correct value, leading to major tax disparities in single neighborhoods. “We do have this incredible disparity where we have neighbors living next to each other where someone’s paying a third of the property tax as their neighbor who just bought in,” said Sen. Peter Wirth.

To help recoup some of that revenue and take the burden off new buyers, House Bill 71 wants to take that 3% cap away from certain properties. “If the residential property is essentially a second home or a home that generates revenue on a part-time basis like an Airbnb, we’re going to change that 3% cap to 10%,” said Wirth.

McQueen says the property tax increase is intended to target wealthy property owners. “People who have an investment property or two or three or more… or a second home… there’s not the same worry that they’re going to get priced out of that,” said McQueen.

But several senators in the Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee felt this bill would unfairly penalize families, particularly in northern New Mexico who have land or homes that have been passed down from generation to generation.

So while everyone agreed the 3% cap is creating problems, the senators did not think this bill was the way to fix it, tabling the effort until next year. “It’s a messy problem. There’s no dispute about that.”

Rep. McQueen says they’ve been working on this bill for the last four years, and it continues to be a work in progress. He intends to bring back the bill next year.

