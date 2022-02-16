Washington boys knock off #4 Mitchell

Click the video player above to see highlights between Washington and Mitchell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big run late in the second quarter helped lift Washington past #4 Mitchell on Tuesday, 71-66.

Mitchell’s Gavyn Degen connected on a corner triple. It was his third straight make from beyond the arc, but more importantly, it gave the Kernels a 27-25 lead with three minutes to play in the first half.

Washington would grab the lead at 30-27, but a quick answer by Mitchell’s Aiden Myers brought the Kernels back within one.

The remainder of the first half belonged to the Warriors.

Washington went on a 10-2 run to close the second quarter. It was capped off by a Joe Uttecht buzzer beating three.

The Warriors led 40-31 at halftime.

In the second half, the Kernels would actually outscore the Warriors 35-31, but they couldn’t overcome the first half deficit.

Washington earned the 71-66 win over #4 Mitchell.

