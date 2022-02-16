ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Suspect arrested for murder in connection with shooting on Seargeant Street in Holyoke

By Waleed Azad
 5 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A Holyoke man is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Holyoke back in December.

Jose Colon-Collazo was arraigned in Holyoke District Court for the murder of 20-year-old Damian Alicea-Diaz.

Colon-Collazo is accused of shooting Alicea-Diaz inside an apartment in the 100 block of Sargeant Street on December 8th. Police are still investigating the homicide.

Police are continuing to ask the public to come forward with any relevant information about the shooting. If you have any information, you can contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, (413) 322-6900, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden DA’s Office (413) 505-5993, or utilize Text-A-Tip by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word SOLVE into the body of the message followed by your tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

