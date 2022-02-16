ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin FC hosts preseason match vs. Atlas FC — how to watch on KBVO

By Andrew Schnitker
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is working to get in form before the fast-approaching start of the 2022 season.

Soon Verde will shine at Q2 Stadium for the season opener Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Before the MLS opener, Austin will tune up against Mexican side Atlas FC Wednesday in north Austin.

You can watch the game live in the Austin area on KBVO at 8 p.m. CT.

Austin FC has put its offseason efforts toward adding a veteran presence to its roster. Last week, the club announced the addition of Felipe Martins to the midfield. Felipe is just one of Austin FC newcomers with multiple years of experience in MLS.

Austin FC releases 2022 TV schedule

Verde will close out the preseason with a closed match against Chicago FC Saturday at St. David’s Performance Center before the games count toward the standings next weekend.

How to find KBVO

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 14
  • Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
KXAN

Mikaela Shiffrin crashes again, will leave Olympics without an individual medal

BEIJING (AP) — There was simply no way to predict this. Not for anyone, including Mikaela Shiffrin herself. That the American skier would go 0 for 5 in individual races at the Beijing Olympics, leaving without a medal from any and with a best showing of ninth place, was hard enough to imagine beforehand.
SPORTS
KXAN

KXAN

