Bluejackets surprise Hawks: Davis, Kivela lead Hibbing's comeback win

HIBBING — Deetra Davis saved her best for Senior Night, and it helped the Hibbing High School girls basketball team to a key Section 7AAA victory.

Davis scored 21 points and Emma Kiveal hit two shots in the final 30 seconds as the Bluejackets beat Hermantown 53-51 Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

Hibbing trailed for the majority of the game and by 10 points at one time, but some perseverance, tough defense and clutch shooting gave the Bluejackets a shot at the win.

“I told them that we had to put 36 minutes together,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “We’ve talked all year about us playing in spurts. We came out flying around, talking on defense.

“We switched and got out of our zone and played man. We guarded the girls in front of us. When we can sit down, play defense and we’re working together, there’s no reason why we can’t go out there and compete with anybody on our schedule.”

Hibbing found itself down my nine at the half, 28-19.

Too many unforced turnovers led to the Hawks’ lead.

“We had 14 at halftime, and it’s tough to win when we’re turning the ball over,” Hanson said. “I told them that we were working hard on defense, and when we’re letting things come from our offense and going to the rim, it makes things easier for us.

“In the second half, we didn’t settle for any of those outside shots. Deetra played an unbelievable game for Senior Night. She had every key rebound down the stretch.”

Not only did Davis pull down the boards, but she also scored 13 points as Hibbing started getting back into the game. She was also instrumental in the two baskets by Kivela.

“Deetra set the screens for Emma to get open,” Hanson said. “She might not get the recognition all of the time, but she works just as hard. She goes unnoticed too many times with how hard she works, working on rebounds and on the defensive end.

“It showed tonight. It was nice to see her do that on Senior Night.”

Before those game-tying and game-winning baskets, every time the Bluejackets got close, Hermantown would go on a run, taking a 39-29 with 11:18 to play, then Hermantown was up 44-35 with 7:57 to go.

This time, HIbbing didn’t let the game get away from it.

“That’s been the thing this year where we’ll chip away, get close, then we’ll teeter back,” Hanson said. “We kept attacking. We didn’t let those big runs happen. We sat down and played defense, then we got rebounds, so things didn’t start to snowball on us.

“That paid off for us.”

Hibbing got the deficit to two, 46-44, but Hermantown led 51-47 with 1:23 to play.

After a Bluejacket timeout, Kate Toewe scored to make it 51-49, and that’s when Kivela went to work.

With the help of those Davis’ screens, the Hibbing junior drove to the basket and converted a layup with 30 seconds to play to tie it 51-51.

“That was everybody working together,” Hanson said. “When you get the bench and the crowd going, you have confidence that you’re going to make the right play. You see what everybody is capable of.

“In those last couple of minutes, we played with confidence. We played with high expectations. We have to play like that in every game now.”

Hermantown called timeout to set up one last shot, but Rylie Forbord ripped the ball out of the hands of a Hawks’ player with 12 seconds to play.

“That was a big play by Rylie, reading that pass over the top,” Hanson said. “She played unbelievable defense down the stretch. When we play well on defense, it makes everything easier for our offense.”

Hanson called timeout and set up a play for a game-winning shot, and Kivela, once again, took the ball to the basket and scored the go-ahead points with five seconds to play.

“That’s the thing we’ve been preaching all year,” Hanson said. “We don’t want to settle. We want to get to the rim. She put her shoulder down, got to the rim and finished. It shows how far we’ve come with this group, constantly working on those things.

“It shows that when we’re working together how easy those things can be.”

Hermantown had 4.6 seconds to take the ball the length of court for the tie or win, but the Hawks didn’t get a shot off before the buzzer went off.

Reese Aune hit double figures for Hibbing with 12. Kivela finished with nine.

The Hawks were led by Liv Birkeland with 14 points. Jessica Kukowski had 11. Sahra Cornelius had nine.

HEHS 28 23 — 51

HHS 19 34 — 53

Hermantown: Jessica Kukowski 11, Avery Farrell 7, Liv Birkeland 14, Emma Herstad 6, Kellyn Biondi 2, Lauryn Biondi 2, Sahra Cornelius 9.

Hibbing: Emma Kivela 9, Emery Maki 1, Rylie Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 21, Reese Aune 12, Kate Toewe 8.

Total Fouls: Hermantown 11; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hermantown 11; Hibbing 6-10; 3-pointers: Farrell, Birkeland 3, Kivela, Aune 3.