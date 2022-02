After a brilliant start to 2022, the Dallas Mavericks have remained one of the hottest NBA teams during the month of February. Throughout the month, the Mavs have won six games and lost a mere two contests. Both losses were winnable situations as they dropped an overtime game to the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 2nd and suffered a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on February 12.

