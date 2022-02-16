ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

4 years after placing 4th, Noel wins Olympic gold in slalom

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Four years ago, at the age of 20, Clement Noel finished...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slalom#Ap
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Olympics Live: Nordic combined star Riiber headed home

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Nordic combined star Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway was one and done at the Beijing Games. Riiber traveled home on Thursday, two days after he took the wrong turn early in a 10K cross-country race and lost a large lead he earned in ski jumping.
SPORTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Finland shuts out Slovakia, earns trip to men's hockey gold medal game

Finland's women's hockey team will be taking home a medal from the 2022 Winter Olympics, and its men's team is following suit. The Finnish men are headed to the gold medal game in Beijing after taking down Slovakia 2-0 in their semifinal tilt early Friday morning. Forwards Sakari Manninen and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Family and friends thrilled as curlers win silver for first Team GB medal

Friends and family of the British men’s curling team have said they have “no doubt” the squad is destined for gold medals despite losing their final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Skipper Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte can take solace in becoming Britain’s first medallists of the Games, winning silver in defeat to Sweden.Their efforts were recognised by the Queen, with a tweet on the Royal Family’s account shortly after their 5-4 defeat reading: “Congratulations @TeamMouat on your Silver Medal and bringing home @TeamGB’s first #Beijing2022 medal! You should be incredibly proud of your...
WORLD
The Independent

Shortening 50km cross-country race ‘ridiculous’, fumes GB’s Andrew Musgrave

Andrew Musgrave hit out at the “ridiculous” decision to reduce Saturday’s Olympic men’s 50km cross-country race to 30km due to plunging temperatures in Zhangjiakou.The four-time Olympian had pinned his medal hopes on the notoriously attritional conclusion to the Nordic programme, but organisers took the decision to shorten it as the mercury hit minus 17 degrees.The move angered Musgrave, who expressed his displeasure in a pre-event tweet before going on to finish 12th, two minutes behind Russian winner Alexander Bolshunov, who took his third gold of the Games.FIS have just shortened the Olympic 50km to a 28km because it's a bit...
SPORTS
The Independent

Today at the Winter Olympics: GB guarantee a medal as Kamila Valieva falls short

Great Britain will escape a medal-free Winter Olympics after the men’s curlers reached the final on day 13 of the Games in Beijing.There was also drama on the ice with Kamila Valieva falling to cap her controversial Games.Stars of the dayWhat a performance! @TeamMouat will play Sweden in the final 🙌#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Q57iQaGzuy— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 17, 2022Bruce Mouat and the GB men’s curlers will face Sweden for gold after guaranteeing Team GB’s first medal of the Games having beaten the USA 8-4. Leading 6-4 going into the final end the pressure was on but they held their...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy