Beaufort, NC

Coast Guard suspends search for passengers of plane that crashed off North Carolina coast

By Amy Simonson, Theresa Waldrop
CNN
 3 days ago
The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for passengers who were on board an airplane that apparently crashed Sunday off the coast of North Carolina, officials said...

CARTERET COUNTY, NC
CNN

