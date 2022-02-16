ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Aviation partners with United Airlines ‘Aviate’

By Kenzie Beach
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pfbl_0eFkebOF00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – United Airlines ‘Aviate’ program partnered with Auburn University’s top-ranked aviation program to give students the opportunity to succeed in an industry yearning for pilots.

Over the next year, airlines across the country are expected to have a shortage of more than 12 thousand pilots. United Airlines Aviate program gives students an opportunity to fill these holes.

“Now you know exactly what you need to do to accomplish your goals, you don’t have to guess we’ve taken all the guesswork out of it, we’ve given you a clearly defined path and time frame to get to United Airlines.”

Monica Frain – Senior Program Major for Aviate and Airbus 1st officer for United Airlines

Auburn is one of eight universities in the country to be a part of the unique partnership that gives students a direct pathway from graduation to the cockpit. For students like Stephen Barlow, who graduates from Auburn Professional Flight Program in May 2022, the program eases post-grad stresses.

“It’s wonderful, I mean it’s a total relief that we kind of have an opportunity to have a defined path to the airlines that’s something we are very fortunate to have, it hasn’t always been like that.”

Stephen Barlow – Senior in the Professional Flight Program at Auburn

The Academy is made up of over 70% women and people of color, making United Airlines a leader in terms of diversity within the aviation industry.

Barlow is also the president of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), Auburn chapter. Barlow says 3% of the aviation industry is African American, United is working to change that.

“Diversity is important in all industries, it’s something that strengthens any business or organization.”

Stephen Barlow – Senior in the Professional Flight Program at Auburn

As the president of OBAP, Barlow focuses on bringing aviation to underprivileged individuals by exposing them to programs like this. As graduation approaches, he feels prepared for the aviation industry.

“Everybody’s over prepared for what they are going to face in the field. If you can do it here you can do it anywhere.”

Stephen Barlow – Senior in the Professional Flight Program at Auburn
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus holds its first Juneteenth Week celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb.16, 2022, Columbus, Georgia, announced its Inaugural Juneteenth celebration.  This year’s celebration will be different –– it will include the city’s first annual Juneteenth Week. The Juneteenth Week festival will take place between June 15-20, 2022. The festival offers several activities for participants of all ages. Activities include storytelling, music, food, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard vessel offloaded Thursday more than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana worth over $1 billion that was seized at sea during a months-long deployment off the coast of South America. More News from WRBL The haul of illegal narcotics brought home by the U.S. Coast […]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Business
Auburn, AL
Business
City
Auburn, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Industry
WRBL News 3

Georgia sheriff being treated for leukemia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff is being treated for leukemia. The Telegraph reports Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said he learned earlier this week that he had a curable form of the disease and would be hospitalized in Atlanta for a few weeks to undergo treatment. A routine blood test during a doctor’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Auburn Aviation#Auburn University#United Airlines Aviate#United Airlines Auburn#Auburn The Academy#Obap#African American
WRBL News 3

Report: 2021 deadliest year for officers, vaccines as important as bulletproof vests

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – 2021 was the deadliest year for law enforcement according to the 2021 Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report. Line of duty deaths increased 55%, with COVID-19 as the leading cause. The sobering statistics come as a Lee County Sheriff’s Captain speaks about his harrowing COVID-19 hospitalization, extensive recovery, and why he agrees a vaccine […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Governor Ivey visits Geneva

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in the Wiregrass Friday touting the four-lane expansion of east Highway 52 that will better connect Geneva County to Dothan. She also addressed the pandemic and her upcoming gubernatorial campaign. When Gov. Ivey first took office, 17 of the 67 counties in the state did […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Early Sunday morning death marks 6th homicide of 2022 in Columbus

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – An early morning death has lead to the 6th homicide of the year in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 34-year-old Kelson Sabaroche was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Columbus Regional E.R. at 12:47 Sunday morning. The coroner says Sabaroche died of a gunshot wound after a shooting in the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WRBL News 3

Raffle fundraiser to benefit wounded Oklahoma child

FAIRLAND, Okla. – The Fairland community is caring for one of their own after a firefighter’s son suffered an accidental gunshot wound earlier this month. More News from WRBL Tucker Bear was asleep in his bed on Feb. 9 when a stray bullet hit his house passing through walls hitting the 5-year-old’s neck, traveling through […]
FAIRLAND, OK
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy