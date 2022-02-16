Auburn Aviation partners with United Airlines ‘Aviate’

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – United Airlines ‘Aviate’ program partnered with Auburn University’s top-ranked aviation program to give students the opportunity to succeed in an industry yearning for pilots.

Over the next year, airlines across the country are expected to have a shortage of more than 12 thousand pilots. United Airlines Aviate program gives students an opportunity to fill these holes.

“Now you know exactly what you need to do to accomplish your goals, you don’t have to guess we’ve taken all the guesswork out of it, we’ve given you a clearly defined path and time frame to get to United Airlines.” Monica Frain – Senior Program Major for Aviate and Airbus 1st officer for United Airlines

Auburn is one of eight universities in the country to be a part of the unique partnership that gives students a direct pathway from graduation to the cockpit. For students like Stephen Barlow, who graduates from Auburn Professional Flight Program in May 2022, the program eases post-grad stresses.

“It’s wonderful, I mean it’s a total relief that we kind of have an opportunity to have a defined path to the airlines that’s something we are very fortunate to have, it hasn’t always been like that.” Stephen Barlow – Senior in the Professional Flight Program at Auburn

The Academy is made up of over 70% women and people of color, making United Airlines a leader in terms of diversity within the aviation industry.

Barlow is also the president of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), Auburn chapter. Barlow says 3% of the aviation industry is African American, United is working to change that.

“Diversity is important in all industries, it’s something that strengthens any business or organization.” Stephen Barlow – Senior in the Professional Flight Program at Auburn

As the president of OBAP, Barlow focuses on bringing aviation to underprivileged individuals by exposing them to programs like this. As graduation approaches, he feels prepared for the aviation industry.

“Everybody’s over prepared for what they are going to face in the field. If you can do it here you can do it anywhere.” Stephen Barlow – Senior in the Professional Flight Program at Auburn

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.