There are a record 14 nominees for the Girls Inc. ATHENA Award, which is presented annually to someone who empowers women, strives to better the community and has achieved excellence in their profession. The award luncheon returns as an in-person event this year and is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 24 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO