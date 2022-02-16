ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Lauderdale County lawyer speaks with parents about monitoring kids and social media

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twDbt_0eFkcpiR00

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton held a presentation at Rogers High School Tuesday.

She met with parents to discuss the dangers of social media among students and how to keep your children safe on the internet. She said that monitoring your kids’ social media usage should be one of a parent’s top priorities.

New opera tells the story of Helen Keller

“The kids already know what we’re talking about and what we’re telling them. Sometimes they don’t understand the consequences and the danger of their actions. But parents have got to be educated,” Hamilton told News 19.

Hamilton also said there are several online resources that can tell you if an app is safe for your kids or not. Protecting children on the internet requires parents to be proactive and take a look at what their kids are using.

Just because the app icon looks cute or cartoonish doesn’t mean your child should be using it. According to a report by the pew research center over 70% of kids ages 13-17 use some sort of social media.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Lauderdale County, AL
Government
City
Hamilton, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Lauderdale County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pew Research Center#Rogers High School#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy